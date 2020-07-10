|
PIACUN, Barbara Mary (nee Wales). Born 4 March 1944, passed away suddenly on Wednesday 8 July 2020. Loving wife of Paul for more than 50 years, wonderful mother to Steven and the late Sean; dearly loved sister of Marie and the late Anne; mother-in-law to Michelle and treasured grandmother of Stella and TJ. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Mt Roskill, on Monday 13th July at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2020