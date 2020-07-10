Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
260 Richardson Rd
Mt Roskill

Barbara Mary (Wales) PIACUN

PIACUN, Barbara Mary (nee Wales). Born 4 March 1944, passed away suddenly on Wednesday 8 July 2020. Loving wife of Paul for more than 50 years, wonderful mother to Steven and the late Sean; dearly loved sister of Marie and the late Anne; mother-in-law to Michelle and treasured grandmother of Stella and TJ. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Mt Roskill, on Monday 13th July at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2020
