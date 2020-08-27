Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
SH1
Tokoroa
ERSKINE-SHAW, Barbara Mary. On 25th of August 2020, Peacefully surrounded by her loving children. Aged 75 Years. Cherished mother to Greg, Emily, James, Kevin, Abby and Garth. Adored grandmother to Blair, Sophie and Isla. "We will miss you, our beautiful mum." A Requiem Mass for Barbara will be celebrated at the St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1, Tokoroa on Saturday 29th August at 11:00 AM followed by an interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. With deep gratitude, Barbara's family wish to thank all of the staff at Victoria Place Resthome. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020
