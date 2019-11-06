Home

Barbara Marian (Nash) HALE

Barbara Marian (Nash) HALE Notice
HALE, Barbara Marian (nee Nash). Died peacefully in Auckland Hospital on Monday 4, November 2019. Dearly loved wife of husband, Bob. Mother and Mother in law of Tim and Anja, Deryn and Peter, Rebecca and Jude and Rachael and Andy. Beloved Granma to Laura, Emma, Phillip, Victoria, William and Charlize. Sister in law to Valerie and Harold and Helen and Ted and loved by many. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier at 2pm on Saturday 9 November. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
