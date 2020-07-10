|
LINSSEN, Barbara Margaret. 3 March 1942 to 26 June 2020. Barbara, a soulmate, companion, sister, auntie, friend, and angel. She was amazing, strong, brave, elegant, bubbly, dazzling, sophisticated, glamorous, positive, hardworking, loyal, beautiful, gorgeous, generous, loving and loved, and always there when needed. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health care workers who worked so hard to look after Barbara. To Hospice, thank you for your amazing attitude. Thanks to all the family and friends for your memories and support. By her love and attitude, she made us all better people. Her smile is forever in our Hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020