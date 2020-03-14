|
BANCROFT, Barbara Margaret. Leapt from this world into the next on Friday 28, 2020. Inspirational mother to Andrew and Malcolm, mother- in-law to Vanesa, aunt to Louise, Ian, Natasha, Nicola and Frances, sister-in-law to Peter and Marilyn, and friend, teacher and raconteur to many. Happy in her final years with outstanding staff at Sarah Selwyn in Auckland. Privately cremated. Stories and messages welcome - contact [email protected] or PO Box 78177, Grey Lynn, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020