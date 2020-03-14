Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BANCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Margaret BANCROFT

Add a Memory
Barbara Margaret BANCROFT Notice
BANCROFT, Barbara Margaret. Leapt from this world into the next on Friday 28, 2020. Inspirational mother to Andrew and Malcolm, mother- in-law to Vanesa, aunt to Louise, Ian, Natasha, Nicola and Frances, sister-in-law to Peter and Marilyn, and friend, teacher and raconteur to many. Happy in her final years with outstanding staff at Sarah Selwyn in Auckland. Privately cremated. Stories and messages welcome - contact [email protected] or PO Box 78177, Grey Lynn, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -