Barbara Magdalen Elizabeth PIETERSON

PIETERSON, Barbara Magdalen Elizabeth. Our beautiful Barbie left us on September 7,2020, your soul and spirit was fighting to stay with all who you loved but your body was ready to release you. We are devastated Barbie, you were so brave, your pain is now gone. You will be missed by us all, loved beyond words, Mum of Mike, Steve, Cathy, Mother in Law to Sue, Helen, Jason, Grandma Barbie to Kieran, Austin, Jackson, Isabella, Olivia, Amelia and great Grandma Barbie to Ezra and Wife to John. Due to the current restrictions around attendance for Barbara (Barbie's) Farewell will be by invitation only. We will be live streaming the Farewell so if you would like to view the Farewell via live stream please get in contact with Mike via email at [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
