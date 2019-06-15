Home

Barbara Mabel (Blount) OUTRAM

OUTRAM, Barbara Mabel (nee Blount). Born May 10, 1934. Passed away on June 10, 2019. Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her family around her. Mother and Mother in law to Lisa and Bill Stephen and Venus Vina and Pete Wendy Peter Kerry. Beloved grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace forever Mum Nana Grandma. As per Barbara's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
