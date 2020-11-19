Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Elim Church
745 Rings Road
Coromandel
Barbara Lynette MORREEL

MORREEL, Barbara Lynette. Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care on 16th November, 2020; in her 90th year. Loving wife and soulmate of the late Amede. Cherished mother of Lynette (deceased) and Ron, Janice and Gerry, Dawn and Terry, Diane and Graham. Loving Nana of 10 grandchildren and Gran to 16 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Elim Church, 745 Rings Road, Coromandel on Saturday 21st November at 11am, followed by interment at Buffalo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation Of New Zealand, Waikato Branch would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 19-155 Hamilton. Communications to Dawn Whitehouse, 323A Waikawau Beach Road, RD4, Coromandel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
