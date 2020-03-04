|
PAVLOVICH, Barbara Lois (nee Harnett). 1934 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2 March 2020 aged 85. Dearly loved mother to David, Janette, the late Simon, and the late Mark. Dearly loved grandmother to 6 grandchildren and great grandmother to 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Friday 6 March 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020