Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
The White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PAVLOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lois (Harnett) PAVLOVICH


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barbara Lois (Harnett) PAVLOVICH Notice
PAVLOVICH, Barbara Lois (nee Harnett). 1934 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2 March 2020 aged 85. Dearly loved mother to David, Janette, the late Simon, and the late Mark. Dearly loved grandmother to 6 grandchildren and great grandmother to 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton on Friday 6 March 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -