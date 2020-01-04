|
LUNDBERG, Barbara June. Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, 1st January 2020 Aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Kim. Adored mother of Peter and Chelsea, Sandie and Ash, and Debbie and Jon. Cherished Nana to Lily and Eva. "There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains" A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Mackay Street, Thames on Tuesday, the 7th of January 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Lundberg Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020