|
|
|
WHYTE, Barbara Judith. Sadly passed away at Waikato Hospital Sunday 26th July, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of 58 years to Les, mother and mother in law to Wendy and Steve, Stephen and Katherine, Colin and Carol, John and Ange and Paul (Deceased). Much loved Nana to her 10 grandchildren and Old Nana to her nearly 8 great grand children. A private service is to be held at Barbara's request. All communications to c/- South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020