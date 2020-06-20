Home

MARK, Barbara Joyce. Peacefully on 6th April 2020, aged 83 years at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Dave. Much loved mother of Kevin, Allan and Murray and their partners Michelle, Heather and Lynda. Loved mother-in-law of Jutta. Grandmother to Alex and Lauren. Special friend to Bill. Barbara's life will be celebrated on Friday 26th June, 2pm Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. All communications can be emailed to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
