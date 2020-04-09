Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joyce MARK

Add a Memory
Barbara Joyce MARK Notice
MARK, Barbara Joyce. Peacefully on 6th March 2020, aged 83 years, at Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, Hamilton. Beloved wife of Dave. Much loved mother of Kevin, Allan, Murray and their partners, Michelle, Heather and Lynda. Loved Mother-in-law of Jutta, Grandmother to Alex and Lauren. Special friend to Bill. Barbara will be cremated and her life will be celebrated at a later date. All communications please to Barbara's family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, [email protected] 717 Grey Street Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -