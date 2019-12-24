Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:30 p.m.
KAVANAGH, Barbara Joyce. Passed away on Monday 23 December 2019, at Gulf Views Rest Home, aged 91 years surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Gerry. Mum to Dennis and Linda, Sue and the late Rod; and Chris and Kevin. Nana to Brett and Michelle, Troy, AJ and Matt, Michelle and Shanan, Craig and Karla and Alicia. Nan Nan to Cohen and Lachlan; and Gran Nan to Cooper and Brooke. A service to celebrate Barbara's will be held at Davis Funeral Services, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Sunday 29 December 2019 at 1.30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
