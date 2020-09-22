Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St David's Presbyterian Church
Otorohanga
BRUCE, Barbara Joyce. Peacefully at Beattie Home, Otorohanga on Saturday 19th September 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Karen, Jenny and David Hughes, Bev and Noel Aymes. Treasured nana of David and Kristin, Kylee and Brendan, Andrew, Kerryn and Ben, Mark and Steph, Emma and Jason. Adored great nana of Alex, James, Madeleine, Daniel, Eden, Jack, Mikayla, Peyton, Sam, Olly, Alex and Olivia. The Bruce Family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Beattie Home for their wonderful care of Barbara over the years. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga on Friday 25th September at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers the Bruce Family would appreciate donations to Beattie Home and these maybe left at the Church. All communications to the Bruce Family c/- V J Williams & Sons, P O Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941 In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
