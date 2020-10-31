Home

Barbara Joy HOPKINS

Barbara Joy HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS, Barbara Joy. It is with sadness we say farewell to Mum in her 81st year. After a short illness Mum passed away 30 October 2020 at North Shore Hospital surrounded by her loving children. Partner of Warren (deceased); mother and mother-in-law to Phillip and Monique; Deidre and Tom; Sharon and Mike; Paul and Jody; Lynnette; and Alan and Suzanne; and loved grandmother and great grandmother to many. We will miss your Christmas cakes and puddings, and your famous louise cakes. The family would like to thank the Beachfront Resthome for caring for Mum for the last two years; and a special thanks to Ward 3, North Shore Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Monday, 2nd November at 10.00am in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson; followed by refreshments.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
