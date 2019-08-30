|
|
|
MINNITT, Barbara Joan. On August 25th 2019, peacefully at her home. Sister of Olwen; cousin of Ronda and David, Belinda, Tessa and Tony, Minette and Michael. A private cremation has taken place, and a Farewell for Barbara will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Friday 6th September 2019, at 2pm. No flowers by request. All communications to Minnitt Family c/- Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019