Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Riverslea Retreat
733 Otaki Gorge Road
Otaki
Barbara Joan HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Barbara Joan. Of Amitabha Buddhist Centre Palmerston North, on 28 November 2019. Loved daughter of the late Nancy and SSP Hamilton. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Kim and Deirdra, Anna and Simon, Lousie and Mikael. Loved Bar to Francesca, Alexander, Isabella, Charlie, Katy, Pantakaan. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Patricia and Ken Graham, Joanna (dec), Mark and Joanna Hamilton. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Riverslea Retreat, 733 Otaki Gorge Road Otaki, on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
