Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
0800 992 200
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara DUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan (Bradford) DUFF

Add a Memory
Barbara Joan (Bradford) DUFF Notice
DUFF, Barbara Joan (nee Bradford). On November 6, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, sister of Murray and the late Gail Bradford. Sister- in-law of Helen Bradford, Ian and Glenys Duff, Gowan and Jean Duff. Aunt of Kym, Ben, Lauren; Alison, Andrew; Robert, Anna, and Alastair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Duff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, Wednesday, November 18, at 2.00pm. Preceded by a private family committal service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -