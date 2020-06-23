|
TUMAI, Barbara Jean. Born 16 July 1941, passed away peacefully at home on 21 June 2020. Loved wife of George. Loved mother of Andrew and Carla, Darren and Gayle, Donna and Joe. Much loved grandmother to Maeriana, George, Thomas, Max and Sasha. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Thursday 25 June at 11:00 am to be followed by a burial at the Rangiriri Cemetery, Rangiriri. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Waikato/BOP Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and can be posted to P O Box 134, Hamilton 3240 or left at the service. All communications to the Tumai Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020