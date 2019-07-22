LILLEY Barbara Jean (Jean). Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on 20 July 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Don. Loved mother and mother in law of Ron (deceased) and Joy, Mike and Annemarie, Murray and Donna, Shirley-Ann and Dave. Proud and loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. God looked around his garden- And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth- And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you -And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful -He always takes the best. The funeral service for Jean will be held at J Fraser and Sons, cnr Esk and Doon St Invercargill on Tuesday 23 July 2019 commencing at 10.30am. On line messages may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019