RENNIE, Barbara Helen. Born December 16, 1931. Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. (87 years.) Much loved mother and mother in law of Willie, Dan and Sue, Rodger, Joanne and Chris, Helen and Brent. Barbara was adored by her 9 grandchildren Nicole, Jacob, Brooke, Charlotte-Rose, Annabelle, Mariah, Jeremy, Stephanie and Samantha. Barbara leaves memories full of love and will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Thursday the 20th June at 10.00am, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
