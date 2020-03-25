Home

Barbara Helen McGREEVY

Barbara Helen McGREEVY Notice
McGREEVY, Barbara Helen. 5 September 1957 - 20 March 2020. Beloved Wife of Shaun for 41 years. Proud and loving Mother of Son Marley and Daughter Laura. Way more than a Mother in Law to Aaron and Jade. Coolest Nanna of all to Harum, Lily, Koen, Ella and Noah. She wore them out. She poured all her energy into everyone she loved and everything she did. Everyone was drawn into her beautiful slipstream - what a ride! She was released from illness peacefully at home surrounded by family. We are all comforted knowing she is in Jehovah's memory now John 5:28, 29. We all look forward to seeing her beautiful and vivacious smile in the resurrection to a paradise earth Rev 21:3, 4.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
