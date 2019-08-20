|
|
|
PALAIRET, Barbara Helen Joan. Passed away peacefully, at Leighton House, on Sunday 18th August 2019, aged 102. Loved wife of the late Henry Frank Seymour (deceased 1941), and the late Allan Palairet (deceased 1990). Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Pat Seymour, Anthea and Noel Kershaw (Nelson), Rosemary (deceased), and Penny and Lyndsay Everingham (Sydney). Loved grandmother of Howard, Andrea and Patrick Seymour, and their families, and Nik and Malika Everingham, and their families and great- grandmother to her 7 great- grand-children. A family memorial service will be held in Auckland. Special thanks for the wonderful care Barbara has received from all of the staff at Leighton House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019