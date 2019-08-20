Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PALAIRET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Helen Joan PALAIRET

Add a Memory
Barbara Helen Joan PALAIRET Notice
PALAIRET, Barbara Helen Joan. Passed away peacefully, at Leighton House, on Sunday 18th August 2019, aged 102. Loved wife of the late Henry Frank Seymour (deceased 1941), and the late Allan Palairet (deceased 1990). Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Pat Seymour, Anthea and Noel Kershaw (Nelson), Rosemary (deceased), and Penny and Lyndsay Everingham (Sydney). Loved grandmother of Howard, Andrea and Patrick Seymour, and their families, and Nik and Malika Everingham, and their families and great- grandmother to her 7 great- grand-children. A family memorial service will be held in Auckland. Special thanks for the wonderful care Barbara has received from all of the staff at Leighton House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.