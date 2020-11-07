|
IVERSEN, Barbara Glen (Glen). Peacefully supported by family at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton on Wednesday 4th November 2020. Much loved wife of the late Palle, mother of Tony, Robyn and Paul, Nana to Tom and Verity. Dearest sister and sister-in-law of Richard (Dick) and Kay, Chris and Lesley. A service for Glen will be held on the 10toh November in the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Altrusa would be appreciated. All communications to the Iversen family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020