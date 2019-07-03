VIPOND, Barbara Geraldine (Barb) (nee Branch). Formerly of Rotorua - at Fergusson Care Home, Upper Hutt on 1 July 2019; in her 76th year. Former wife of David and mother and mother-in- law of Nic, Deane and Lesley; Nana of Beau; daughter of Clarice Joan and Reg Francis Branch; sister of Lynn, Marian (deceased) and Colin (deceased). Special thanks to the following people who have supported, and loved and cared for mum, and us over recent times; Barry Morris, Lynn and Leah Bell, Ross and Marnie, Cathy Matthews, Hannah Cross, Fergusson Care Home Dementia and Hospital wings, Waikato Hospital Mental Health Service for Older People and Hetherington House Waihi. Very special thanks to Lesley Vipond for her tireless support and frequent visits to Hetherington helping keep Mum active, stimulated, and looking beautiful and dignified. A private cremation took place on the 2nd of July in Wellington. A memorial service will be held in Rotorua at a date to be advised to celebrate and reflect Barbara's colourful life. All messages to "the Vipond family" C/- P.O. Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 566 3103 Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019