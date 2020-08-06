Home

Barbara Froude (Carlaw) JECKS

JECKS, Barbara Froude (nee Carlaw). Peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Tuesday 4 August 2020, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late David. Mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Liz, Stuart, and Tony. Grandmother of Tom, Sarah, Alberta and Marcus. A funeral service for Barbara will be held at the Resthaven Quiet Room, 6 Vogel Street Cambridge on Saturday 8 August at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cambridge Resthaven in Barbara's memory.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
