Barbara Frances (formerly Lye, Swayne) NATHAN

Barbara Frances (formerly Lye, Swayne) NATHAN Notice
NATHAN, Barbara Frances (formerly Lye, nee Swayne). On August 28, 2020, peacefully at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Ian and dearly loved wife of the late Fred Lye. Cherished mother and mother in-law of Raewyn and Christine, Judith, Kathryn, Bruce and Janette. Much loved 'Granny-Lye' of her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, a private family service has been held, and a memorial service will be advised at a suitable time. All communications to the Nathan Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
