LOVETT, Barbara Evelyn (nee Smith). Born December 31, 1934. Passed away on June 15, 2019, peacefully at Selwyn Oaks after a short illness. Resident of Papakura (formerly of Kaeo and Papatoetoe). Dearly loved wife of Graham (deceased). Loved mother and mother in law of Wayne and Darnay, Brett and Pauline, Carol and Gary Maera, Peter and Jo. Proud Nana of Carl, Danny, Ricky, Stacey, Blake, Shaun and Blair. Great Grand Nana of Stephon, Carlos, Lily, Narshartaz, Ayla, Zenarah, Lincoln, Ariana and Alejandra. Forever missed and loved. Many thanks to all staff at Selwyn Oaks, Totara Hospice and Roseland Doctors. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated. As per Mum's request a private family service is being held. All communications to 3 Pedlar Place, Conifer Grove.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
