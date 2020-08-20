|
|
|
MILNE, Barbara Enid. Died suddenly 18th August 2020 after many years of battling illness. Dearly loved wife for 62 years of Stewart, much loved mother of David and Margot, Janet, Margaret and Martin, James and Gina. Beloved Grandma of Tony and Sarah, Mike and Kim, Kylah, Jonathan and Bronwyn, Georgia, Jacqui and Vladimir, Rob and Lachlan. Great grandma of Grant and Eva. Her love for family knew no bounds. Special thanks to those who have helped Barb over the last few years. When alert levels allow there will be a celebration of Barbara's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020