Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MILNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Enid MILNE

Add a Memory
Barbara Enid MILNE Notice
MILNE, Barbara Enid. Died suddenly 18th August 2020 after many years of battling illness. Dearly loved wife for 62 years of Stewart, much loved mother of David and Margot, Janet, Margaret and Martin, James and Gina. Beloved Grandma of Tony and Sarah, Mike and Kim, Kylah, Jonathan and Bronwyn, Georgia, Jacqui and Vladimir, Rob and Lachlan. Great grandma of Grant and Eva. Her love for family knew no bounds. Special thanks to those who have helped Barb over the last few years. When alert levels allow there will be a celebration of Barbara's life.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -