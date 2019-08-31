Home

HESSEY, Barbara Emily May (Rev). After a short illness bravely born. Passed into God's care on 30th August 2019 surrounded with love. Much loved sister and sister in-law of Mike and Joyce, (both deceased), sister in-law of Dorcas (deceased), sister to Darryl and David and sister in- law of Jeanie (all in the UK). Loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt to her many nephews and nieces (UK). Embraced by Sandra and her NZ family where Barbara loved being part of the Whanau. Barbara's family, whanau, her faith family, her friends and neighbours were all important to her. She was a true woman of God, with a rock-solid faith and a deep love for God's creation and for Christ and his teaching. Grateful thanks to hospice nurses, Tauranga medical teams, to Sandra, Anne, friends, neighbours and the members of Mount Maunganui Parish lead by Vicar Christine. A service and celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, corner Girven and Marlin Streets, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday 4th September at Midday.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
