HILFORD, Barbara Emily (nee Sellars). Passed away peacefully at Halldene Rest Home, Red Beach on Saturday 8th August 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Cherished Mum of Brenda, Peter (deceased), Lesley and Alan. Loved Nana of Jesse and Caillan and loved Grandma of Samantha. She will be forever in our hearts. A service for Barbara will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 13th August 2020 at 1pm. Please direct any correspondence to P.O. Box 109344, Newmarket.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020