Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ellen BOLD

Add a Memory
Barbara Ellen BOLD Notice
BOLD, Barbara Ellen. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 15th April 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon for 62 years. Much loved Mum of Angela and David, Kathy and Dave, Vivienne and Richard, Keith and Eve. Cherished Ma of Nicholas, Oliver, Katie, Richard, Ben, Victoria, Chris, Maddie and Georgia, and great Grandma to Emmeline, Frances and Thea. A wonderful lady remembered with love. To every thing there is a season and a time for every purpose under Heaven, Ecclesiastes 3:1. A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Please contact Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay or family members.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -