BOLD, Barbara Ellen. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 15th April 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon for 62 years. Much loved Mum of Angela and David, Kathy and Dave, Vivienne and Richard, Keith and Eve. Cherished Ma of Nicholas, Oliver, Katie, Richard, Ben, Victoria, Chris, Maddie and Georgia, and great Grandma to Emmeline, Frances and Thea. A wonderful lady remembered with love. To every thing there is a season and a time for every purpose under Heaven, Ecclesiastes 3:1. A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Please contact Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay or family members.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020