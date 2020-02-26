|
MOORE, Barbara Elizabeth (nee Hill). On Saturday 22 February 2020, aged 72 years. Very peacefully at home after a 20-year long battle with Parkinson's, so bravely fought. Adored wife for 50 years of Richard. Much loved mother of Catherine and Steven, Susan and Fraser, David and Angenita, Jonathan and Melissa. Dearly loved Gran of Olivia, Patrick, Ella, Julia, James, Matthew, Liam, Harry and Elijah. Special thanks to the carers from Counties Manukau Homecare, without whose help Barbara could not have remained at home as she wished. Donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. Barbara's life will be celebrated at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday the 28 February at 11:00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020