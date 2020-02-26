Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elizabeth (Hill) MOORE

Add a Memory
Barbara Elizabeth (Hill) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Barbara Elizabeth (nee Hill). On Saturday 22 February 2020, aged 72 years. Very peacefully at home after a 20-year long battle with Parkinson's, so bravely fought. Adored wife for 50 years of Richard. Much loved mother of Catherine and Steven, Susan and Fraser, David and Angenita, Jonathan and Melissa. Dearly loved Gran of Olivia, Patrick, Ella, Julia, James, Matthew, Liam, Harry and Elijah. Special thanks to the carers from Counties Manukau Homecare, without whose help Barbara could not have remained at home as she wished. Donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated. Barbara's life will be celebrated at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday the 28 February at 11:00am



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -