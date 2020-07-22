|
HOCKENHULL, Barbara Elizabeth. 28 July 1937 - 19 July 2020 Our much loved Mum, Granny, Barb has left us suddenly but peacefully at her home in Mangawhai. She touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed, leaving behind a great legacy. If you wish to say your farewells she will be at her home; 1B Molesworth Drive on Friday 24th July between 11.00am and 1.00pm, followed by a celebration of her life at 'The Dune' Bar from 1.00pm onwards. Love to see you there. Contact family via 0212388149. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mangawhai St Johns , Mangawhai Surf Club or Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Service would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020