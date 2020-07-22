Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Barbara's Home
1B Molesworth Drive
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
'The Dune' Bar
Barbara Elizabeth HOCKENHULL


1937 - 2020
Barbara Elizabeth HOCKENHULL Notice
HOCKENHULL, Barbara Elizabeth. 28 July 1937 - 19 July 2020 Our much loved Mum, Granny, Barb has left us suddenly but peacefully at her home in Mangawhai. She touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed, leaving behind a great legacy. If you wish to say your farewells she will be at her home; 1B Molesworth Drive on Friday 24th July between 11.00am and 1.00pm, followed by a celebration of her life at 'The Dune' Bar from 1.00pm onwards. Love to see you there. Contact family via 0212388149. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mangawhai St Johns , Mangawhai Surf Club or Mangawhai Volunteer Fire Service would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020
