Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Barbara Elizabeth (Wheeler) CORBALLIS

Barbara Elizabeth (Wheeler) CORBALLIS Notice
CORBALLIS, Barbara Elizabeth (nee Wheeler). Died peacefully on 23 November 2020 aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Mike, mother of Paul and Tim, mother-in-law of Theresa and Ingrid, grandmother of Simone, Lena and Natasha, sister of Grey and Margaret. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 2 pm on Monday 30 November. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Barbara's name to Mercy Hospice, to whom we owe deep gratitude for caring for her and her family. Remembered for her love, humour and creativity.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
