Barbara Elisabeth GREATBATCH

Barbara Elisabeth GREATBATCH Notice
GREATBATCH, Barbara Elisabeth. Passed away on the 11th February 2020, very peacefully, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Baden Greatbatch. Much loved mother of Sharyn, mother-in-law of Martin Moore and dearly loved Grandma of James and Sarah. Loved and admired Aunt of 28 nieces and nephews and dear and true friend to Annie and many many more. An amazing lady, she will be sadly missed. In accordance with Barbara's express wishes, A private cremation has been held. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga Central, Tauranga



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
