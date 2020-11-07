Home

Barbara Eleanor REILLY Notice
REILLY, Barbara Eleanor. Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 4 November 2020, aged 66. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and Reg (both deceased). Loved sister and sister in law of Maureen, Lorraine and Grant, Reg and Leanne, Elaine, Jean and Brian, and the late Steve. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. In accordance with Barbara's wishes an informal gathering will be held in the Main Chapel Lounge of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 9 November 2020 at 3.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
