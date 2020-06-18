|
MONTGOMERY, Barbara Eleanor. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16 June 2020, at Kumeu Village Rest Home. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Ronald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Greg, Paul and Tracy, and cherished Nana of Natasha and Stephanie, Mia, and Max. Thanks to Doctor Jann Singer for many years of care and attention, our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Kumeu Village Rest Home. A service for Barbara will be held in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Friday 19 June at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020