Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Eleanor MONTGOMERY

Add a Memory
Barbara Eleanor MONTGOMERY Notice
MONTGOMERY, Barbara Eleanor. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16 June 2020, at Kumeu Village Rest Home. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Ronald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Greg, Paul and Tracy, and cherished Nana of Natasha and Stephanie, Mia, and Max. Thanks to Doctor Jann Singer for many years of care and attention, our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Kumeu Village Rest Home. A service for Barbara will be held in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Friday 19 June at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -