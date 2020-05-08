Home

DIXON, Barbara. Passed away peacefully on 4 May 2020 after a short illness, aged 81. Beloved wife of Ron, mother of Chris, Carole and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Wendy and Natalie. Proud Grandma of Jonathan, Benjamin and Jette, Daniel and Anna, Matthew and Adele, Nathan, Nicholas and Miranda, Shawn and Tamara, Anthony and Amber, Melanie and Dave, and Granny to 10 great grandchildren. Safe and secure in Jehovah's memory, awaiting her assured resurrection - Job 14:14,15, John 11:25. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at a later date. Please request details using [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2020
