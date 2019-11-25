|
HARRIS, Barbara Christine (Jill). In her 96th year, at Waiuku, formerly of Tauranga and New Plymouth. Loved daughter of William and Winifred Carlyle, dearly loved wife of the Late Gilbert, loved mother of the Late Dr. John Harris (USA), Christine (Williams) and Sandra (Brown). Grandmother of Rebekkah, Belden, Don (USA), Chrys (UK), Matt, John, Candace (Sydney), Tim and Becky, and great-grandmother of fourteen. One of the last pioneers of the Waioeka Gorge Settlement. A long and eventful life. Jill's funeral will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Pukekohe, on Wednesday 27th November at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019