BULTE, Barbara (nee Drury). Barbara got her wish and passed away peacefully on a beautiful Sunday morning, November 3rd 2019. In her 99th year, she re-joined her late husband Rene. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law to Joan and Barry Kelly; Judith and Grant Knuckey and Geoff and Yvonne; and a Nana and Great Nana to Lisa, Andrew, Jared, Blair, Stefani, Sabine and Isla. Barbara's funeral will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 6th November at Graham's Funeral Home, 37 Kitchener Rd Waiuku. Barbara always preferred her flowers in the garden so no flowers by request. With thanks to the staff of St Andrews Village.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019