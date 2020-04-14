|
BELL, Barbara (Rae). Passed away at Te Awa Lifecare in Cambridge on 12th April 2020 peacefully, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, mother of Diane, Murray and Karen, special grandma to Clinton, Nicola, Katie, Laura, and Matthew. Due to the current situation, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Rae's life. All communications to M & K Bell, 144 Ouruwhero Road, R D 4, Otorohanga 3974. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020