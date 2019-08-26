|
SUTTON, Barbara Anne. Passed away peacefully on the 24th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald Robert, adored mother and mother in law of Tim and Paula, and Caroline and Guy. "Barbar" to Ben, Michael, Scott, Christine and twins Joanne and Catherine. A funeral service will be held in the All Souls Chapel at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 29th August at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzeihmers New Zealand would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019