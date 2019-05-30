Home

Barbara Anne SANDERSON

SANDERSON, Barbara Anne. On 28 May 2019, died peacefully at home aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Graeme Sanderson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Lee, Catherine and Peter, and Ingrid and Ed. Much loved nana of Nicholas, Samuel, Thomas and Olivia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ros and John, David and Susan, and Diana and Richard. Forever in our hearts. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Wednesday June 5th at 1.30pm. Please wear colour.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
