|
|
|
RUTLEDGE, Barbara Anne. Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Wednesday 25th September 2019, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of Dave. Beloved mother and mother in law of Peter and Julie, Bruce and Sharon, Lynn and Selwyn. Treasured Grandma of Paul and James. Sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Whakatane Hospital for their loving support. A funeral service for Barbara will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 1st October at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Rutledge family C/o PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019