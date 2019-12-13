|
MORRIS, Barbara Anne (nee Taylor). Passed away peacefully in comfort at home in Albany, Auckland on 11th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (Chip) and ever present soulmate for the past 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Alina, Andrea and Pete, Steve and Louise. Special Gran of Natalie, Alyssa, Sam, Cameron and Laura, Emma, Daniel, Matthew, Kate, Lucas and Helen and Great-Gran of Amaya. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Yvonne, Leonie and John, Jan and Maurice and Annette. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 December at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Hospice North Harbour or left as appropriate at the service. R.I.P.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019