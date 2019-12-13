Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anne (Taylor) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Barbara Anne (Taylor) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Barbara Anne (nee Taylor). Passed away peacefully in comfort at home in Albany, Auckland on 11th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (Chip) and ever present soulmate for the past 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Alina, Andrea and Pete, Steve and Louise. Special Gran of Natalie, Alyssa, Sam, Cameron and Laura, Emma, Daniel, Matthew, Kate, Lucas and Helen and Great-Gran of Amaya. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dave and Yvonne, Leonie and John, Jan and Maurice and Annette. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 December at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Hospice North Harbour or left as appropriate at the service. R.I.P.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -