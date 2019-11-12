|
|
|
BUTLAND, Barbara Anne. Born 11th April, 1941. Passed away peacefully on 9th of November, 2019, aged 78 years, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Colin, and cherished mother of Amanda and Toby and wife Mel, adored Nana of Finn, Eli and Joseph, much loved sister to Stewart, Billie and Helen, and treasured aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Saint Francis Church, Park Road, Titirangi on Friday 15th November at 1:30pm, followed by a gathering for refreshments at Lopdell House Theatre to celebrate her colourful life. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to West Auckland Hospice via www.hwa.org State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019