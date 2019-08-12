Home

Barbara Ann (formerly Bint) MORRISON

Barbara Ann (formerly Bint) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Barbara Ann (formerly Bint). On August 10, 2019 peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village aged 85 years. Dearly loved mother of Michelle and Noel, Leanne and Tom, Angela and Steve, Carolyn, Phil and Mel, loved nana of Courtney, Grace, and Eve, Chris, Candace, and Olivia. Tamara, Alicia, Jacob and Hunter. Loved great nana of Tyler, Keira, Jesse, Ella and Finn. "In God's care she rests above." In our hearts she rest with love. A service for Barbara will be held at the Chapel of Davis Funeral Home 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 15 August at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Morrison's Family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. Sincere thanks to All the staff at Bruce McLaren Special Care Unit for their loving care and kindness.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
