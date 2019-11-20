|
JONAS, Barbara Ann. On 18 November 2019, peacefully at Waitakere Hospital surrounded by family, aged 84 years. Beloved wife, friend and pal of Neville for 63 years. Loved mother of Shelley, Darryl and Stephen and mother-in-law of Jen and Anne. Loved Gramma of Kerry, Felix, Matthew, Isaac, Hazyl and Frances. In her final resting place after her journey. The family wish to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Titirangi Ward, Waitakere Hospital for their loving care and attention. A Memorial Service for Barbara will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 25 November 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019